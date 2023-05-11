Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

