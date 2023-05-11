Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$735.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.49 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,997. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

