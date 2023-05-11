RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDCM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADCOM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Down 3.2 %

About RADCOM

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,604. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

