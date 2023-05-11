Radio Caca Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.42 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $60.16 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,751,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

