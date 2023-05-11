Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Alicia M. Tranen Acquires 36,500 Shares

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PACK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 594,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,143. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $250.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ranpak in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

