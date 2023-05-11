Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.00 million-$189.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.65 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.83-$0.89 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,588. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 195,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 191,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 99,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.