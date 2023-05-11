Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 58,452 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,353,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

