Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $42.28 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $42,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $100.90 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $152.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

