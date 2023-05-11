Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 15.10% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $49,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $411,000.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

