Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,288 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $45,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $94.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

