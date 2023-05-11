Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,257 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $37,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,159 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $929.27.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $954.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $868.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $841.27. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $961.12. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

