Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $40,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $87.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.