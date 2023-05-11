Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $196.36 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.