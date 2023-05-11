RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading Down 6.8%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.01 and last traded at $71.21. 20,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 70,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $664.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.91%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

