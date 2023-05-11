Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 3.1 %

RDI stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

