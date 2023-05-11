Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Down 3.1 %
RDI stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
Featured Articles
