Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on RRX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $128.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.89. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

