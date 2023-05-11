Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.