Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
