RENASANT Bank Acquires 926 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RENASANT Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,345,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.