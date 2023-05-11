RENASANT Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RENASANT Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of RENASANT Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $473,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $412.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.88. The company has a market capitalization of $307.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
