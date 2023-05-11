RENASANT Bank Has $743,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RENASANT Bank boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.47. 376,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,021. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.