RENASANT Bank Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RENASANT Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after buying an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,962,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.58. 2,178,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.15. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

