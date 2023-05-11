RENASANT Bank Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RENASANT Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of RENASANT Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $486.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $486.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.23. The firm has a market cap of $452.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

