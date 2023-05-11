RENASANT Bank Purchases 214 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RENASANT Bank lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

