RENASANT Bank Purchases 659 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

RENASANT Bank lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.30. 191,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,642. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.74. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $297.82.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

