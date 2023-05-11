RENASANT Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RENASANT Bank raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,806. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

