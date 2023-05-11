RENASANT Bank Sells 1,166 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

RENASANT Bank lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in TotalEnergies by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. 443,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

