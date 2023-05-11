RENASANT Bank Sells 221 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RENASANT Bank cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.29. 1,660,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,941. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.62 and its 200-day moving average is $173.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.