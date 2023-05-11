RENASANT Bank Sells 489 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RENASANT Bank lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of RENASANT Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

ABBV traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $145.63. 2,203,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,273. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $256.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average is $155.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

