RENASANT Bank Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RENASANT Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.