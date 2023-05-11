RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RSF stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $18.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

