Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

