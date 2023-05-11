Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,830 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 19.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,468 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

