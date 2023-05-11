Robert W. Baird Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $125.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.09.

MasTec stock opened at $90.35 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -564.69 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

