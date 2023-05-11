Robert W. Baird Raises Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $21.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.
Owens & Minor Trading Up 4.5 %
Owens & Minor stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.
