Robert W. Baird Trims ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Target Price to $4.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

ESS Tech stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $191.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.82. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

