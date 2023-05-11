Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 1.3 %
RCK stock opened at C$2.34 on Monday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.67.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
