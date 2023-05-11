Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 106,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMTI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 62,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,346. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 163.92% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

