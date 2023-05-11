Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Root from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Root has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($4.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 85.65%. Research analysts forecast that Root will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Root by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Root by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

