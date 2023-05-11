Roth Mkm Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $55.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.73.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
