Roth Mkm Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $55.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

