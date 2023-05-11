Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $42.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEAM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 160,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,401. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $288,945. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

