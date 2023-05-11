Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 366,181 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 758,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,181 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $36,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 128,942 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In other news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sylvamo news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,269.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

