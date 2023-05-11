Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.47.

ServiceNow stock opened at $452.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.70, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

