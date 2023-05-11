Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $25.84 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

