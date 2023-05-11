Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $46.20 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $46,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $209.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.06. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

