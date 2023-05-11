Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 6,791 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

LMT opened at $451.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.69.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

