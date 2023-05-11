Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,010 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $35,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $263.45 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

