Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,401 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $53,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744,943 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.92 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

