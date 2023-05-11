Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.10. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares traded.
Rye Patch Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.06.
Rye Patch Gold Company Profile
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
