Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Price Performance

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not stock remained flat at $24.50 on Thursday. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.