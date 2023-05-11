Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Saga Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Stock Performance

SGA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.20. 1,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,496. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $129.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.